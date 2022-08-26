Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 5,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,452,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

