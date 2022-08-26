Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €5.20 ($5.31) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SHA opened at €5.27 ($5.37) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.70. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a one year high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

