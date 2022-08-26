Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the period. Methanex comprises about 2.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Methanex by 178.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.