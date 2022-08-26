Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $30.48 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 310,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

CNQ stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 99,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

