Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $174.50 and last traded at $174.50. 219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.50.

Schindler Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.04.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

