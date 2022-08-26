Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

