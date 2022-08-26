Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Down 89.5% in August

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,182. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSAA. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

