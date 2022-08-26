Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down to $164.37

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $164.37, but opened at $147.07. Seagen shares last traded at $149.20, with a volume of 53,763 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.
Seagen Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Activity at Seagen
In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Seagen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.