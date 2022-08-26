Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down to $164.37

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $164.37, but opened at $147.07. Seagen shares last traded at $149.20, with a volume of 53,763 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

Seagen Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

