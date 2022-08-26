Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.45

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.45 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 59279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

