Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Trading 12.5% Higher

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. 136,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 67,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Sears Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

