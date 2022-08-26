Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.12

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as low as C$6.06. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 335,334 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

