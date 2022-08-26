Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $128,381.40 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $128,381.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,626,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,115.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 14,672 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $192,056.48.

On Friday, August 19th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,495 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $32,534.80.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 40,151 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $556,492.86.

On Monday, August 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03.

On Friday, August 12th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $549,542.17.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.42 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

