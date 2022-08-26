Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,227 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

