Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 16,697 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

