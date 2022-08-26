Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.