Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 392.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $750,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $374.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -203.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

