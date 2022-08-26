Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

