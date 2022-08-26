Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO opened at $514.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

