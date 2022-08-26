Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $590,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKE stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $75.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

