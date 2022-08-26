SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGDH opened at $0.00 on Friday. SGD has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get SGD alerts:

About SGD

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.