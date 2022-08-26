Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 647.33 ($7.82).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.76) to GBX 654 ($7.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

LON SHB opened at GBX 426.54 ($5.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 559.70. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 407.24.

In other news, insider Simon J. Quayle bought 76,014 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98). In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09). Also, insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

