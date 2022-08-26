Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.86 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 1,205,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 822,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.11).

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £19.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.30.

About Shield Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.