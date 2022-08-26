Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the July 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 89,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,806. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

