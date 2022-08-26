Short Interest in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Grows By 1,092.3%

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 1,092.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8i Acquisition 2

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

8i Acquisition 2 Price Performance

8i Acquisition 2 stock remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. 8i Acquisition 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

About 8i Acquisition 2

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

