Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Grows By 113.0%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the July 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ATUSF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 21,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,652. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

