Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Declines By 55.4%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days.
Ampol Stock Performance
CTXAF stock remained flat at $23.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Ampol has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $25.67.
Ampol Company Profile
