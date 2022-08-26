Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Declines By 55.4%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

CTXAF stock remained flat at $23.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Ampol has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

