Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Increases By 7,229.5%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, an increase of 7,229.5% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Anglo American Trading Up 2.6 %
NGLOY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 356,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $27.80.
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.604 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
