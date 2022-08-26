Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Increases By 7,229.5%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, an increase of 7,229.5% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Anglo American Trading Up 2.6 %

NGLOY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 356,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.604 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. Investec lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,793.75.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.