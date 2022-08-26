Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Increases By 7,229.5%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, an increase of 7,229.5% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Anglo American Trading Up 2.6 %

NGLOY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 356,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.604 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anglo American Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. Investec lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,793.75.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.