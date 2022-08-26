Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Rises By 357.1%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 1.8 %

ASMPT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 12,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ASMPT

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

