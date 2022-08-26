Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 78.7%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the July 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,818. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

