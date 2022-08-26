Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Drops By 72.5%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 7,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,053. Central Securities has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $45.14.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

About Central Securities

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

