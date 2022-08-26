Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Increases By 294.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 294.0% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVII stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 133,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,571. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,613 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,484 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 81.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,558,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 697,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

