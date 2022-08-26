Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Declines By 75.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Clarkson Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarkson (CKNHF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.