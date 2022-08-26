Short Interest in Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Grows By 1,482.8%

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 1,482.8% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,967,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coin Citadel Price Performance

Shares of CCTL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

