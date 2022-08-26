Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rises By 130.8%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 750,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 750,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,214. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian J. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 510,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,000. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

CNFR stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Conifer has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

