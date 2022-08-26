Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Increases By 129.0%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CytRx Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:CYTR traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 130,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,052. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

