Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Decreases By 51.2%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ DPRO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.00.

About Draganfly

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Draganfly had a net margin of 393.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%.

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.