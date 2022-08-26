Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Drops By 73.7%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the July 31st total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Edesa Biotech

In other news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $50,900 in the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of EDSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

