Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Increases By 1,204.8%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 1,204.8% from the July 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FAST Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FST opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. FAST Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,240,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,080,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,593,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,382,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 126.8% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 623,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

