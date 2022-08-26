Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Rises By 678.4%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 678.4% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fiore Cannabis Price Performance
Fiore Cannabis stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,353. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.03.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
