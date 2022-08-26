Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Rises By 678.4%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 678.4% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fiore Cannabis Price Performance

Fiore Cannabis stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,353. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.03.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

