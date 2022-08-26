Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Increases By 350.4%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 350.4% from the July 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.96%. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,453 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

