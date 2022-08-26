Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Expands By 505.6%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 505.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Focus Graphite stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 3,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

