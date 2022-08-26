Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Declines By 72.9%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the July 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fujitsu stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 110,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,019. Fujitsu has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

