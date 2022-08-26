Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW) Expands By 188.8%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the July 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBBKW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GBBKW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,689. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

