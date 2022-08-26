Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Drops By 62.1%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $207,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUCK stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,073. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

