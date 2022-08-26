Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Drops By 76.0%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the July 31st total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HLKHF remained flat at $68.30 during trading on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

