Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Drops By 76.0%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the July 31st total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HLKHF remained flat at $68.30 during trading on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
