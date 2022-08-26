Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Grows By 1,027.3%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,027.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Indivior Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $18.06 on Friday. Indivior has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.16.
Indivior Company Profile
