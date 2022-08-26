Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Expands By 727.8%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 727.8% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.50 ($39.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($53.06) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.87. 134,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

