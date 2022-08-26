Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Increases By 800.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
Shares of KBWP stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,439. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.514 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
