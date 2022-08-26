Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Increases By 800.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWP stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,439. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.514 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $616,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.