Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Drops By 78.8%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 675,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,409. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.