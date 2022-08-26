Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Drops By 78.8%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 675,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,409. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,734 shares during the last quarter.

