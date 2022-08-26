Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Rises By 629.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 629.8% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 51,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

